Optoma Celebrates 10 Years of Successful Presence in India and 20th Anniversary Worldwide Providing Integrated Large Display Solutions

Optoma is a world-leading designer and manufacturer of integrated large display products for business, education, professional audio/video and home entertainment.The extensive product range of Optoma includes projectors for portable, fixed installation and home theatre projectors. Committed to fully serve the business/education, home, mobile/entertainment, Optoma is devoted to making your business more efficient, learning more attractive, and life more enjoyable.Recently, Optoma celebrated its 10 years of presence in the Indian market and 20th anniversary worldwide. In an interaction with NCN, Mr. Vijay Sharma, Optoma’s Country Head in India, shares their brand and market strategy, goals and expectations in the Indian market.

Q1. What is the overall performance of Optoma during the lockdown period?

We had reconciled to the fact that education and corporate segment would be impacted the most by the lockdown. Hence, we were prepared to handle the results in these segments. And we even managed to be leaders in various segments like Short Throw and 4K UHD. Overall we became Number 2 Brand in India in CY Q2’20 as per new PMA report, with more than 18% market share. Lockdown was mostly in Q2. And since we had a totally new team, we used this time to reflect upon all the existing associations, reviewed them and took corrective actions accordingly.

Q2. What are Optoma’s important milestones during the last 10 years—in India and abroad?

We had many ‘firsts’ in the last 10 years:In India, we have established ourselves in Short Throw and 4KUHD segment; Across the world we have been the pioneer brand in DLP segment for Pro-AV as well as home entertainment segment; We are World’s Number 1 DLP Laser Projector brand in 4000 ANSI Lumens-8000 ANSI Lumens category which demonstrates what all we have achieved in Pro-AV segment; We are world leader in 4K UHD segment; We were the first brand to launch virtual assistant supported Home Entertainment projector. We were the first brand to launch Ultra Short Throw 4K Laser in this segment. And the list continues…

Q3. What are your product launches and other plans for the next one year and where you want to be in the next 5 years?

We are totally focused towards the growing segments like Home Entertainment and High-end Pro-AV Solutions. Having said that, we will like to remain an important player in short throw segment. Optoma’s vision is to be a comprehensive solution provider in display segment. Product basket will surely be diversified accordingly. And we are ready to make some important and interesting announcements in the near future.

Q4. What opportunities do you see in the Indian market?

Being a huge market, India offers opportunity to each and every segment of display. We will always align our focus with the market demand. High-end Pro-AV Solutions, Interactive Flat Panel Display and Home Entertainment will provide good opportunities. Education and Home entertainment will continue to grow. Sentiments of manufacturers to shift the base from China can also provide us with the big opportunity in Corporate / High-end Pro-AV segment.

Q5. What is your current channel strategy?

We work through National Distributors and we streamline our sales teamsand marketing activities to work in alignment with the distribution channel. We always try to build committed channel in the market. This way, we help the channel to get better margins, and in return, they help the brand to develop and expand in the market.