Infodart Technologies Aims at Rapid Expansion through Retail Marketing of their Solutions

Incorporated in 2007, Infodart Technologies Ltd is global Information Technology and System Integration Solutions Company. Today Infodart, diversifying across the globe, is a trusted partner of many organizations across the Asian continent. Currently, they have branch offices in all major cities like Hyderabad, Bangalore, Gurugram (NCR), etc and globally in UAE and Singapore. In an interaction with NCN, Arvind Bali, Advisor of Infordart Technologies, shares his company’s product-line, policy, strategy and vision.

Arvind Bali adds, “To reach out to customers, so far we have used conventional channels like in-house efforts, in-house sales personnel, distributors and online. Selling thru retail channel is something new which we have started recently. Initially we are starting on a small-scale and then upscale in steps. Initially we are focusing on locations such as Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune and Bangalore and later we will expand to other areas in India. In our retail outlets, we will give detailed demos to the customers where they can experience and understand our solutions and develop a vision of what kind of customization they want. Most of our solutions can be used by many types of users like— mobile stores, SMBs, enterprises and so on. Customization is very import for a brand to be successful and it will be our main focus—we want to build products according to the specific need of the customers that are easy to update, integrate and migrate, according to the changing needs.”

In this fast-changing world, it is imperative for the organizations to transform and re-engineer themselves to adapt to the business dynamics. At Infodart, they provide end-to-end solutions to the customers, right from project analysis, infrastructure, consulting, designing, implementation, testing to integration and support, keeping business complexities and requirements.

Arvind Bali comments, “We strive to provide innovative and customized business-fit solutions to our customers and help them do business better by leveraging our expertise, industry-wide experience and comprehensive portfolio of services. Our IT service spectrum includes IT consulting, SAP, cloud services, Oracle retail, mobility solutions, business intelligence and IT infrastructure. Infodart’s products have been tested by several topnotch companies and proven to be highly effective. Compared to similar solutions provided by MNCs and other companies, our solutions cost only 20%. Our solutions are designed especially for the Indian conditions and regulations.”

Infodart is committed to its ethos of ‘Excellence in Execution’ while delivering to its clients based on customer feedback, thorough R&D and deep understanding of business issues and latest technology. At Infodart, they foster a collaborative culture and provide ample growth opportunities to all their employees and business partners by offering a fast-paced growth chart built on the foundation of global experience. Infodart continuously invests on professional manpower, the latest tools and technologies and creative approach.

Taking about their strategy for the next few years, Arvind Bali says, “We now set 3-5 years to strongly establish our brand and solutions in the market. We do in-depth surveys before developing our solutions. Initially we are not focusing on profit but on promoting and establishing our brand. We have our own professionally trained teams for digital marketing, call centers, SMS promotion, virtual exchanges, etc. We want our brand strongly placed both in offline and online channels. Our products are already tested, now we are testing our distribution strategy. Once some distributors are convinced and impressed about our products, several others will come to us by themselves. Our relationships will be based on association that will place our partners, end-users and in the us on Win-Win-Win situation. We want o reach out most of the B and C class cities too where we see growing opportunities. “