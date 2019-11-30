Made in India Feature Gives Digisol Added Advantage while Providing Enterprise Cabling Solution in India

Digisol Systems Ltd, based out of Mumbai, is a leading provider of networking products under their brand name Digisoloffering a wide range of networking products including wireless LAN, broadband routing, switching, structured cabling, etc for SOHOs, SMEs, SMBs, etc. Recently Digisol forayed into enterprise cabling segment.In an interaction with NCN, K R Naik, Executive Chairman,Smartlink Holdings, the parent organization of Digisol Systems Ltd, shares their outlook with particular reference to their recently launched enterprise structured cabling solution.

Explaining the concept of enterprise cabling, Naikshares, “We have been into providing networking products since our inception in 1990. Now we have entered the enterprise networking segment starting with providing enterprise cabling and will add more products in future. There are essentially two types of network cabling segment – one is the low-end channel products type and the other is high-end enterprise cabling products type. Channel products are provided by many players including telecom companies, but the enterprise cabling products are more complex and are provided by only a few.The demand for the enterprise cabling is set to increase in the near future because there will more enterprises in the market and most of them want higher bandwidth which can be achieved using high quality enterprise cabling made of latest technology.”

Digisol Systems is spearheading the government’s ‘Make in India’ program by manufacturing in India. Keeping pace with the evolving technological advancements, Digisol aims to provide domestically manufactured products in collaboration with Telesmart SCS Limited.

Elaborating on their Make in India approach, Naik says, “Because of the complexity involved in the enterprise cabling solution, it is not an easy task to manufacture the products in India completely. To overcome this, we tied up with Telesmart SCS Limitedthat specialized in manufacturing and providing enterprise cabling products. From them, we import the critical parts whichcannot be manufactured in India, and combine them with the components we manufacture in India before delivering the complete products to the users under our brand name Digisol. Since we are already into manufacturing for the last two decades, we have a well set infrastructure and this gives us an advantage, compared to those who just started to manufacture. Also this process of making in India enables us to know what exactly our products are made of and this is ouradvantage, compared to those who just import the whole products and sell them in their brand name.”

In a bid to digitally empower enterprises, DIGISOL will continue to launch new enterprise structured cabling solutions aimed to enhance the way enterprises work and unlock opportunities for the future. As enterprises grow, the consumption of voice, video and data increases, there is a need for next-gen solutions that converge traffic over a single network.

“Now fiber has become the technology of the day because of its advantage in providing higher bandwidth and we have a complete fiber assembling plant in Goa. We also have the latest and most sensitive testing equipment, which helps us to develop products of higher standard. The demand for fiber is expected to grow further in the coming years. Right now we are providing passive cabling products. We arein touch with a prominent global player exploring the ways to provide active cabling products too in the near future,” adds Naik.

Digisol offers advanced digital networking solutions that help the enterprises to be future-ready, accelerate their businesses and boost productivity through fast and secure access to information.

Briefing on the future of enterprise cabling and how it would benefit their channel partners too, Naik concludes,“The demand for enterprise cabling is set to increase in the near future because most enterprises today want higher bandwidth and this can be achieved with the high quality fiber cabling, made of latest technology. Our partners can be assured of the quality and standard of our products and they have nothing to worry. Backed by our infrastructure, experience, objective-oriented strategy and vision, we at Digisol are sure that we will evolve into one of the leading players in the enterprise cabling segment in the coming years.”