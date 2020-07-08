CyberPower Long Backup UPS CPS2500PIE (a Taiwan Excellence Award Winner) provides backup power when regular systems fail for a wide range of applications including household appliances, office systems, banking & retail, and industrial sites. It provides noiseless, fuel-less, and clean Pure Sine Wave output with adjustable Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR), making it a greener and better solution over traditional generators. The product is also generator-compatible, making it suitable for existing installations. It can accommodate an unlimited number of batteries for additional runtime capacity, and the high charging current allows quick recharging up to five times faster. Users can access information of power/battery conditions and configure advanced settings, including alert of potential power problems and switching mode at the push of a button.

Features: Generator Compatible; Automatic Switch-over; Pure Sine Wave Output; Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR); Auto-charge; Quick Transfer Time; LCD Status Display; LED Status Indicators; Tower Form Factor

Typical Application: Home; Office; Back Office; Server Room; Supermarket; Factory; POS Systems; Security Systems; Surveillance Systems; NAS/Storage Devices; Home Appliances; Aircon/ Heaters/ Fridges; Motors/ Water Pump

CyberPower, at its advanced technology manufacturing facilities, builds a comprehensive line of power protection products, including Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS), Racks, Power Distribution Units (PDUs), Power Inverters, Surge Protectors, Mobile Chargers, power management software and computer peripheral accessories. Today, CyberPower has a wide range of power solutions to safeguard your critical equipment and valued data.