Zyxel Unveils Brand-new Nebula SD-WAN

Zyxel India announced Nebula SD-WAN, a software-defined wide area network solution that delivers enterprises higher-performance WANs at a lowercost. Offered through the new Nebula Orchestrator, the latest member of Zyxel’s Nebula cloud service family, this agile solution for unified network management provides tangible improvements to user experience, alleviating call dropouts, offering stable and secure connections, and allowing centralized management.

“Whereas most businesses’ networks used to be self-contained in their offices, they now stretch out to data centers, MSPs, and the cloud,” said Inchen Lin, AVP of Zyxel’s SD-WAN Business Center.“Even with approaches like MPLS, these WANs haven’t kept up with the demands of modern businesses. “Today, companies need WANs that have the speed and reliability of a local network. Nebula SD-WAN delivers this in a flexible, affordable package, unleashing instantly noticeable improvements to performance and increasing the productivity of users network-wide.”

Instant boost to price–performance balance Nebula SD-WAN provides highly responsive answers to problems faced by internet-dependent businesses. It elevates security and connection performance, using WAN optimization and dynamic path selection to eliminate downtime, prevent dropout on phone and video calls, and shore up connections at sites that lack stable internet access.

Nebula Orchestrator works with Zyxel’s VPN50/100/300 products, which can be bundled with the SD-WAN Pack License. This pack includes zero-touch provisioning and AutoVPN, which can eliminate the need for on-site IT personnel.