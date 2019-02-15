Zyxel Introduces ATP800 for the premium firewall for medium-sized businesses

Zyxel also announced the ATP800 security gateway, which will be the first product to feature Cloud Query.

The ATP firewall line gives SMBs a cost-effective way to protect their networks and their data—even from zero-day attacks that fly under the radar of conventional security solutions. An evolution of the ATP200 and ATP500 versions released last year, the ATP800 steps up the performance and power to meet the diverse security needs of medium-sized businesses.

Along with Cloud Query, sandboxing puts another arrow in the ATP800’s quiver, executing unknown and potentially dangerous data packets in a controlled, confined environment to determine whether they’re safe.

The gateway is also fortified with additional layers of protection, such as content and botnet filters, app and email security, intrusion detection and prevention, geo-blocking, managed AP service, and SecuReporter, a cloud-based security monitoring and analysis solution with data-driven insights on traffic and threats that empowers users to take timely action to keep their network safe.

“Cyber attacks of today are multiplying in large volumes with more diverse forms of threats including – crypto jacking, malware, and many more. Zywall ATP firewall is empowered with smart cloud intelligence giving seamless protection against all those advanced persistent threats” Said Gary Chen, Managing Director, Zyxel India.

The ATP800 is tailored for medium-sized businesses, boasting throughput of up to 8,000Mbps for a recommended 200–500 users. Like the ATP200 and ATP500, it comes with a one-year gold subscription out of the box, giving users time to get to know Cloud Query and its other features.