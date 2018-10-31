Zyxel India announced Multy Plus, a wireless solution that changes the game for SMBs by delivering business-grade mesh WiFi at a more affordable price point and with easier, plug-and-play usability.

Multy Plus is optimized for small businesses with large environments: it can be managed from a browser or an app, it has a dedicated security app, and it comes with industry-best mounting options right out of the box.

“Small businesses have long been relying on commercial access points to provide wireless internet to guests,” said Bill Su, senior AVP of Zyxel’s Smart LivingSBU.“It’s a far from optimal solution as wiring these APs takes a great deal of time and money. Managing them is equally difficult given their complex interfaces, which even experts can struggle with.”

“As a mesh solution, Multy Plus gets the job done better, with less work and less expenditure. It only requires placing two or more access points anywhere around the premises—no wired connections necessary—and its interface is straightforward enough that even non-IT staff can use it.”

From restaurants to small offices, the device’s tri-band WiFi and 5-GHz dedicated backhaul offer speeds of up to 1,733 Mbps across 5,000 square feet via nine internal antennas.