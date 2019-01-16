Zyxel expands Nebula range

The rapid evolution of technology is placing greater demands on modern networks and users. Zyxel announced the expansion of its Nebula Cloud Networking Solution to help businesses keep up with these challenges. Designed for managed service providers (MSPs) and small-to-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the Nebula adds to a growing list of advanced features. Zyxel also unveiled two new NebulaFlex Pro access points that support triple mode functionality and a premium gateway, completing the Nebula product family for MSPs and SMEs to fulfill whatever their projects may need.

