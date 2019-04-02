ZOTAC announces its entry into the electric mobility

ZOTAC Technology is absolutely electrified to announce its entry into the electro mobility market by showing the first concept of its new, ultra-compact electric vehicle, that’s not just for gamers!

ZOTAC is a pioneer in the industry, with its Amplified and MINI GeForce graphics cards; its ZBOX and ZBOX PRO Mini-PCs; and its MEK Gaming PC, and now ZOTAC has set its sights on the electro mobility segment with the ultra-compact sized

ZOTAC GAMING MEK DRIVE.

“Based on over 12 years of expertise, designing and engineering electronic components in our award-winning GeForce graphics cards, mini and Gaming desktop PCs as well as the industry leading battery technology used in our VR GO backpack PCs, we at ZOTAC are making the next logical step in preparing for the future electro mobility market. Due to a number of reasons, electro mobility is becoming an industry to be taken seriously, so today, I am proud to introduce our new ZOTAC GAMING MEK DRIVE”, says MaciejWieczorek, senior marketing manager ZOTAC EMEAI.

Whilst most cars only have a singular color, selectable only at the time of purchase, the ZOTAC MEK DRIVE packs on the RGB, with powerful, addressable LEDs to ensure everyone’s car is customized to their preference at any given moment, by utilizing our ZOTAC SPECTRA software, with its lighting effects and modes, supporting a wide spectrum of colors.

“It won’t be long before this, our slogan, will come true: LIVE TO GAME, DRIVE ANYWHERE”, MaciejWieczorek adds.