Zoook Launches the Portable Entertainment Party Speaker, ZB-Rocker Thunder Plus

Zoook, a pioneer in innovative consumer technology products have launched one of its kind Portable Entertainment Party Speaker, the ZB-Rocker Thunder Plus in India. The stylish speakers are designed to give you the best audio experience suitable for any occasion. With unmatched sound quality, amazing battery backup, FM Radio and Flashing DJ lights, the trendy portable speakers are perfect for hosting parties and performances.

The newest gem in the Zoook Thunder Series, the ZB-Rocker Thunder Plus speakers features dual high-performance drivers enabling an impressive 40W sound output. Complementing the audio performance are the dazzling DJ lights which allows one to experience and feel like an actual DJ in the club when the music plays and the lights flash. The speakers also feature an ON/OFF switch to control multi-color racing lights while the music plays.

The included wireless microphone with its awesome sound makes the ZB-Rocker Thunder Plus the perfect companion for karaoke performances. The speakers are equipped with a built-in FM receiver and compatible with most Bluetooth enabled devices including Apple, iPhone, and iPod, most Android devices and other smart devices for simple wireless audio streaming.

Rocker Thunder Plus also features an onboard USB reader and TF card slot to play MP3 music files or plug-in any device via Aux. The built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery provides for extended playback and music streaming of 4 hours on a full charge. The speakers are also bundled with a remote for ease of use and convenience.

Commenting on the new product launch, Achin Gupta, Country Head-India at Zoook said, “ZB-Rocker Thunder Plus is an affordable product, which offers impressive high-power output and DJ lights that will add life to any occasion. I am very sure, It will be a huge hit with the youth, music lovers, and at house parties. ZB-Rocker Thunder Plus takes the sound experience to an entirely new level. Its distinctive features, magnificent look and DJ lights, make it an absolute must-have.”