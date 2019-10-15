ZOOOK launches Rocker Thunder XL – A bluetooth trolley speaker with Karaoke

ZOOOK has launched Rocker Thunder XL, the star product of the company’s flagship thunder series. ZOOOK Rocker Thunder XL is a 50 WATT speaker with dual high-performance drivers that delivers impressive, bold sonic output. It comes with wireless mic and is a perfect choice for organizing Karaoke parties and performances. With the option to plug-in the second Karaoke mic, users can record any live jam session with just one click! For connectivity, the speaker relies on bluetooth V 4.2, on-board USB reader, and TF card slot to play MP3 music files or Aux. The built-in amplifier and flashing DJ lights can take the party to the next level. The device comes with double handles on the top (standard and extendable) and wheels at the bottom, making it easy to carry the speaker around.

With festivities around the corner, ZOOOK Rocker Thunder XL is a perfect speaker to add life to your house parties. The device comes with comprehensive control panel on its top to manually adjust Echo, Bass, Volume Treble and more functions. Its built-in FM receiver lets the users tune into their favourite music stations, and make any day a special one. The integrated rechargeable Lithium-ion battery provides extended playback and enables music lovers to stream music for up to 6 hours on a full charge. One can also control the music and DJ lights with help from a wireless remote control that remains operational within the range of 10 ft. The speaker is compatible with most Bluetooth-enabled devices, including Apple, iPhone, and iPod, most android devices, and other smart devices for simple wireless audio streaming. The rugged look of this ultra-portable party speaker goes beyond its physical appeal to absorb standard shocks of a drop from a low-height, and its material makes it partially water-resistant.

On the launch of ZOOOK Rocker Thunder XL, Achin Gupta, Country Head-India at Zoook said, “With the launch of ZOOOK Rocker Thunder XL, we aim to present the best-in-class party speaker and premium sound device that no other player is offering in the price range that we have chosen for this product. ZOOOK stands for delivering game-changing products sporting desirable designs and are built with uncompromising materials. We are happy to launch ZOOOK Rocker Thunder XL, which can be music lovers’ all-time party companion, anywhere, anytime.”

ZOOOK Rocker Thunder XL is available at all leading online and offline stores.