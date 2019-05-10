Zebra Technologies Celebrates 50 Years of Innovating at the Edge

Zebra Technologies Corporation celebrates its 50th anniversary as it continues to empower the front line of business. Since the inception of its first printing prototypes in the late 1960s, Zebra has evolved into a trusted advisor to its partners and customers based on its legacy of innovation to help digitally transform the enterprise.

When Zebra and its partners deliver a performance edge to front-line employees, nurses spend more time at the bedside with a patient resulting in higher quality care, and retail associates check inventory and complete transactions without leaving the shopper’s side. When Zebra integrates mobile printing and data capture solutions with cross-technology indoor location solutions, manufacturing plants and distribution centers become smarter environments in which production, fulfillment and shipping efficiencies are dramatically increased.

“We are proud to celebrate our half century milestone with our customers across the retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, government and other industries,” said Anders Gustafsson, Chief Executive Officer, Zebra Technologies. “While Zebra has changed its stripes over the years, we are well-positioned to accelerate our strategy. With our network of specialized partners, we will continue to deliver industry-tailored solutions at the enterprise edge where there is an amazing amount of new growth and opportunities.”

Zebra marks this 50-year milestone as a result of its consistent focus on the company’s guiding principles. As digital technology transforms the edge of the enterprise, Zebra’s purpose-driven design builds in ease of use, security and ruggedness with front-line users, workplace and workflows in mind. Zebra enables customers to create smart, data-powered environments to better reflect what is happening at the edge of their operations rather than relying on traditional systems of record. And connected, collaborative mobile workflows powered by Zebra innovations allow those on the front line to optimize in-motion operations while linking together teams, assets and systems to deliver best-action guidance for business-critical decisions in real time.

Globally, Zebra boasts an impressive lineup of end-to-end products and solutions; including the popular TC5X touch computers and the LS2208 barcode scanner, as well as innovative products like the MP7000 Grocery Scanner Scale, amongst others. With over 4,400 U.S. and international patents issued and pending, Zebra has been working to heighten investment in disruptive technologies – bolstered by acquisitions in recent years that include Motorola Solutions’ Enterprise business, Xplore Technologies Corporation and Temptime Corporation.

“Asia Pacific is a very important region for Zebra. We anticipate strong growth owing to the rise of e-commerce, an increasingly connected workforce, and the confluence of Industry 4.0. The recent Intelligent Enterprise Index study Zebra conducted last year revealed an encouraging trend – companies in Asia Pacific are moving the needle in the deployment and investment of the Internet of Things,” said Ryan Goh, Vice-President and General Manager, Asia Pacific, Zebra Technologies. “In Asia, we are making waves in the areas of retail, transport, healthcare, logistics and manufacturing. Our momentum continues in 2019 as we pride ourselves with the broadest product portfolio of any other solutions provider in the industry.”