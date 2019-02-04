ZAAP Launches rugged and waterproof Bluetooth speaker, Aqua Pro

ZAAP has come up with “Aqua Pro” Wireless Bluetooth Speaker. The speaker boasts of an immersive 360-degree sound with rich deep bass that instigates spontaneous adventures anywhere along with IP-66 for 100% protection against Water.

Aqua Pro is a next-generation Bluetooth speaker developed and designed in the USA by renowned Industrial designer Steve Herres. The Bluetooth speaker has an International rating of IP 66 which makes it Water, Shock, Snow and Dust-proof. The Speaker also boasts of a premium rubberized rugged exterior which adds to its design and enhances its built. This makes the Bluetooth Speaker a perfect fit for outdoor parties, showers, pool sides, group camping & other rugged activities.

On the inside, Aqua Pro houses 10 Watts speakers within its compact design delivering a full 360° high definition sound quality for Jaw-dropping music experience. It is also equipped with a bass diaphragm and subwoofer which delivers rich bass and clear sound.

The speaker has 8 hours of playtime, its 2,000 mAh rechargeable Li-ion Battery is compatible with iOS, Android and Windows devices. The advanced 4.0 Bluetooth technology consumes less energy and has an impressive 33 feet long distance range.

Aqua Pro further allows the users to accept or reject phone calls, change tracks or adjust the volume all with the help of its built-in microphone. It also has a LED Indicator which notifies the user about its battery status and connectivity. It comes with a micro USB charging cable, 3.5 MM Aux-in cable, and a 12-Month Warranty.