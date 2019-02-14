ZAAP Announces Bluetooth Speaker with 360-Degree Surround Sound and IP-65 Enclosure, Aqua Boom

ZAAP has come up with “Aqua Boom” Wireless Bluetooth Speaker. The speaker boasts of an immersive 360-degree sound with rich deep bass that instigates spontaneous adventures anywhere along with IP-65 for 100% protection against Water, Shock, Snow, and Dust.

Aqua Boom is a next-generation Bluetooth speaker developed and designed in the USA. The Bluetooth speaker has an International rating of IP-65 which makes it Water, Shock, Snow and Dust-proof and comes with a compass and carabineer clip. The Speaker also boasts of a premium rubberized rugged exterior which adds to its design and enhances its built. This makes the Bluetooth Speaker a perfect fit for traveling, camping, boating, kayaking, and other outdoor adventure.

On the inside, Aqua Boom houses 7 Watts speakers within its compact design delivering a full 360° high definition sound quality for Jaw-dropping music experience.

The speaker has 8 hours of playtime due to its 1500 mAh rechargeable Li-ion Battery and is compatible with iOS, Android and Windows devices. The advanced 4.0 Bluetooth technology consumes less energy and has an impressive 50 feet long distance range.

Aqua Boom further allows the users to accept or reject phone calls, change tracks or adjust the volume all with the help of its built-in microphone. It also has a LED Indicator which notifies the user about its battery status and connectivity. It comes with a micro USB charging cable, 3.5 MM Aux-in cable, compass, carabineer clip, and a 12-Month Warranty.