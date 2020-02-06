Yotta Infrastructure Introduces Launch Offer for Datacenter Services

Yotta Infrastructure, a Hiranandani Group Company, announced a limited period launch offer. Priced at INR 99,999 per month plus taxes, the bundled colocation services will help customers save over 40%. The launch offer is valid till 31st March 2020 for the first 25 customers or 1000 server racks, whichever is earlier. Yotta is committed to leveraging its high economies of scale to provide the highest quality data center services with highest cost optimization with this inaugural offer.

Speaking on the development, Sunil Gupta, Managing Partner and CEO at Yotta Infrastructure said, “Data center transformation is a capital-intensive process, and we are pleased to deliver exactly what we promised during Yotta’s launch announcement in July 2019. Besides zero lock-in, customers also get 3-year price protection with this offer. This has been possible by driving innovation in all critical aspects of data center operations such as power, cooling, construction and yet managing to keep costs low. We are confident that this launch offer will be welcomed by enterprise customers.”

Other benefits include 2 Copper cross-connects, SLA of 99.999% uptime with no lock-in period and attractive taxes and duties benefits. Enterprise customers can reap the benefits of this offer at a flat rate for the next three years and multiple units of this introductory package can be ordered by the same customer.

Yotta firmly supports the government’s vision of Digital India, Data Localization and the $5 trillion economy. New technologies like Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and Internet of Things (IoT) will play a significant role in boosting digitization efforts and a sound datacentre infrastructure is imperative for this. To enable enterprises and the Government realise this potential, Yotta is making affordable, scalable and on-demand IT infrastructure a reality.