Yotta Infrastructure appoints Jarrett Appleby as Strategic Advisor to CEO

Yotta Infrastructure, a developer and operator of hyper-scale data center parks in India, announced the appointment of global Internet & Data Centre industry veteran Jarrett Appleby as the Strategic Advisor for International markets.

In this role, Jarrett will spearhead Yotta’s International business initiatives for cloud and content operators in the competitive global markets. He will strengthen Yotta’s efforts to deliver a comprehensive suite of hyper-scale data center services and driving Yotta’s growth strategies and partnerships at a global level.

With his diverse skillsets, Jarrett will also play a crucial role in shaping Yotta’s colocation and network services portfolio by achieving global efficiencies and help develop a medium- and long-term product roadmap.

With a proven track record of business growth for over 30 years in international markets, Jarrett has led go-to-market strategies for mid-sized and multi-billion dollar global companies across technology, telecom, real estate, IT platform services and communications industries, enabling significant revenue growth.

Data Centers are the backbone of the digital economy, with enterprises moving to the cloud and big data and AI/IoT becoming mainstream. Hence the need for unlimited scalable infrastructure has become crucial. Yotta’s first self-sustainable Data Center park in Navi Mumbai is Uptime Tier IV certified and shall offer a total capacity of 30,000 racks spread across five buildings. It has a design PUE of 1.4 with a total power capacity in excess of 300MW, much of which shall be self-generated and shall be from green energy sources. It offers redundant and infinite scalability in terms of space, power, and network connectivity.

Commenting on this development, Sunil Gupta, Managing Partner, and CEO at Yotta Infrastructure said, “Jarrett, with his vast experience of working with well-known telecom and data center providers across the world will lead our business development efforts in the US and other global markets. His strong industry connections and expertise in planning and executing business strategies will accelerate Yotta’s growth. We are pleased to have him on board and are confident that we will be able to strengthen our position as a prominent player in the global market with his guidance.”

Jarrett Appleby said: “I am very pleased to have been asked to assist the Yotta team at such an exciting phase of its expansion plans. Yotta is playing a key role in the development of India’s digital economy, and I am excited to have the opportunity to contribute to that. The Yotta team has organically built a next-generation data center and operating platform in the Indian market to support Enterprise Solutions and the Hyperscale community, and I am looking forward to supporting the team.”

Jarrett is currently the CEO of Appleby Strategy Group, LLC, a CEO and board advisory business for digital infrastructure that works with leading private equity and technology companies. Currently, he is on board of SunGard Availability Services, a leading managed data center solutions company based out of US and is the strategic advisor to Blackstone Group. In addition to this, he is a Board member of Unitas Global, an IT services company focused on managing hybrid cloud and cloud connectivity services, and is an advisor to emerging distributed network edge and computing services and software companies. Previously, he has held multiple C-suite roles such as Chief Operating Officer of Digital Realty, Chief Operating Officer of CoreSite Realty, Chief Marketing Officer of Equinix, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer at Reliance Globalcom and FLAG Telecom and Senior Vice.