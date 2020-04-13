XPG XENIA Gaming Notebook to Launch Soon

Level up your gaming experience with XPG XENIA! Powered by XPG and Intel, the XPG XENIA is a collaborative effort that brings together the power of XPG and Intel hardware.

Designed in collaboration with Intel, XPG XENIA delivers Xtreme gaming performance thanks to its proven Intel Core i7-9750H processor, paired with our XPG DDR4 32GB 2666 MHz sorted DRAM, ultra-fast XPG SX8200 Pro SSD, and a choice of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q / GTX 1660Ti GPU. XPG XENIA takes it up a notch with a mechanical keyboard that uses optical actuation and per-key RGB illumination, an ultra-light magnesium alloy body, and a spacious 15.6-inch IPS display with a 144 Hz refresh rate.

The feature of the notebook are it has XPG 32GB DDR4 DRAM, XPG’s Award-Winning 1TB SX8200 Pro SSD, Intel Core i7 Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q or GTX 1660Ti Graphics Card, Optical Mechanical Keyboard with Per-Key RGB, Wi-Fi 6 Certified, Thunderbolt 3 Technology, 15.6″ Full HD IPS Display with 144Hz Refresh Rate, Narrow Bezel Design, Lightweight and Slim Magnesium Alloy Design, XPG PRIME (beta) Control Center and Up to 10 Hours of Battery Life.