XPG BATTLECRUISER PC Chassis received the Highly Recommended Award at TechPowerUp, Global Media

XPG is glad to share that XPG BATTLECRUISER PC Chassis has received the Highly Recommended Award at TechPowerUp, Global Media.
“Overall, the XPG BATTLECRUISER performs well, offering a good set of real-world functionality and complete set of extras, which makes it an interesting and recommendable choice for your next flashy, yet cool and functional gaming rig.”
- Glass panel on all four sides;
· Four ARGB fans included;
· Built-in universal ARGB controller for easy expansion of lighting elements;
· ARGB may be controlled through the chassis or the motherboard;
· Uniquely designed grommets cover all openings on the motherboard tray;
· Two-part shroud includes additional storage space and ability to hold pump/reservoir;
· Loads of space for large radiators without having to compromise on components or expandability;
· Removable dust filters on all intake areas;
· Clean window design with only a light tint;
· Two tool-less 2.5 and two 3.5″ bays;
· Loads of space for a long PSU;
· Big hardware will easily fit;
· Well-rounded I/O;
· Available in black or white;
· Cool XPG branding on the shroud;