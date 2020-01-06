Xerox sets the bar higher for Print Production at PAMEX 2020

Xerox India showcased its range of future-ready digital printing presses, the Iridesse Color Production Press, Printer Versant V3100, Versant 180 PrimeLink C9065/C9070 and provided us the first look of a new 100 ppm Monochrome product Prime Link B9100 at PAMEX 2020 in Mumbai. Print providers, from India and abroad got a closer look at the sophisticated print technology offerings of Xerox including their marquee product Xerox Iridesse Production Presse. Iridesse is the only digital press in the market that can print metallic gold or silver dry ink, CMYK and clear or white dry ink in a single pass, giving print providers an immediate competitive edge in the growing digital printing enhancement market.

A pioneer in the digital printing segment, Xerox showcased its full strength across the segment through its powerhouse digital printing solutions such as:

• Iridesse Production Press that ushers in a new era of production printing and brings to life the possibilities in printing beyond CMYK through digital specialty enhancements and color FLX technology where variety of effects can be created tough overlays and underlays of special metallic colors, white ink and clear ink.

• Versant 3100 printer that provides automation and more productivity which helps you meet the highest production demands

• Versant 180 printer that takes printing operation to the next level with automation and quality in a compact footprint. The press that has redefined the mid production space in the last 3 years of its launch with multiple installations.

• PrimeLink 9065 Color printer that consists of color MFP which offers a range of digital front ends to fit every print environment in addition to expanded media compatibility of 350 GSM and banner printing.

• The New Prime Link B9100 monochrome light production printer which allow copy, print, scan and email with an ability of print upto 350 GSM in monochrome as well as banner prints up to 26″ . A perfect fit for pay-for-print shops and centralized reprographic departments, the machine helps in increasing productivity, reducing costs and exceeding the customers’ demanding expectations

At the event, Vineet Gehani, Director, Technology & Channels, Xerox India said, “This year, at PAMEX, we are exploring and showcasing the world beyond CMYK by displaying our versatile devices which allow better production for businesses helping them achieve efficiency in their work and boost their revenue with cutting-edge devices.”

Talking about Iridesse, Mr. Vineet Gehani added, “It is overwhelming for us to showcase Iridesse Production Press at PAMEX this year. This product has seen stuipendous success over the last 1.5 years of its launch with multiple installations. It allows printing white, gold, silver and clear specialty dry inks, all in one pass. Since its launch, we have received an amazing response from the customers and is surely one of the key highlights in Xerox’s journey. Our endeavor is to provide technology and solutions to our customers which lead to boost in their business opportunities. Along with Iridesse, we are also bringing a diverse portfolio of key digital presses catering to high, mid and entry level business segments.”

Xerox’s Iridesse Production Press, the Versants and the Prime Link series are among the main attractions at PAMEX 2020. It is a key platform for industry loyalists of the printing world to come together under one roof, giving them an opportunity to showcase their products to customers and print providers.