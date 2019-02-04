Xerox Enables Customers to go Beyond CMYK with Brilliant New Colors at PrintPack 2019

Print providers, designers and marketers in India will get a closer look at the business building opportunities presented by the Xerox Iridesse Production Press at PrintPack 2019. Iridesse is the only digital press that can print metallic gold or silver dry ink, CMYK and clear or white dry ink in a single pass, giving print providers an immediate competitive edge in the growing digital print enhancement market.

According to Keypoint Intelligence-InfoTrends, digital print enhancement can result in a rapid return on investment as print service providers’ profit margins on such embellishments can be as high as 50 to 400 percent. Iridesse raises the bar in the digital photo and printing world with high-value inline capabilities that allow customers to combine stunning imagery and options to alternate with four specialty colors, namely, gold, silver, clear and white, along with the ability to print on media up to 13 x 47.2 inches or 1.2 meters.

“The launch of our flagship device, the Iridesse Production Press, and the overwhelming response received from customers is surely one of the key highlights from 2018,” said Vineet Gehani, director, Technology and Channels, Xerox India. “We’re focused on developing the technology and solutions our customers need to boost business opportunities and drive revenue to new heights – and Iridesse is the perfect example as it helps our customers lead the way in beyond CMYK printing.”

“Printpack has always been an important platform for us to bring to our customers our marquee devices,” said Gehani. “In addition to Iridesse, I’m extremely proud to share we are demonstrating an array of our key digital presses which are perfectly tailored for high-end, mid-range and entry level businesses and are going to change the way the industry looks at production presses.”