Xerox announces Leo Joseph as its Managing Director in India

Xerox announced the appointment of Leo Joseph as Managing Director for India. In his role as Managing Director, Leo will be responsible for furthering the company’s success and delivering on its business strategy for the India and South Asia market.

Leo comes with over 28 years of extensive leadership experience and an in-depth market understanding to propel Xerox into the next phase of growth in the country. His experience with large enterprises, SMBs, Governments, and B2C consumers across the value chain will help the company strengthen its hold in the existing segments, & charter new growth avenues into the newer markets and segments.

Prior to Xerox, Leo was associated with HP, where he held various senior leadership roles in India and APAC. In his last role at HP, Leo was Senior Director, Printing Systems and Solutions – HP Inc. India. In this capacity, he was leading the Printing Hardware, Services, and Consumables business for the country and responsible for the overall revenue, profitability, and market share for the company. Previously, Leo had also worked with IBM India as Vice President – Systems X servers.

Leo holds an Executive MBA degree from the Helsinki School of Economics in Singapore and completed a leadership program from Stanford University, California.”