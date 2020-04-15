Xebia Technologies Appointed Arvind Kumar Sharma as new CFO

Xebia IT Architect India Pvt Ltd, a specialized global IT Consultancy and Services company with an international network of passionate technologists and software engineers, announced Arvind Kumar Sharma as Xebia’s new Chief Financial Officer. In this position, Sharma will be responsible for handling all the financial actions, assisting high-level decisions regarding policy and strategy, and supervising financial report and budget for ways to optimize costs. He will be working on building year, Xebia Group’s turnover was USD 100 Million, and it is expected to rise by 50 to 55 per cent in 2020-21.a solid business plan with financial rigor and addressing the financial risks and opportunities for the company. He has joined Xebia at a time when the company embarks on the next chapter of rapid growth by expanding its footprint and developing new consolidation to the market. In the last fiscal

“We welcome Mr. Sharma to our growing executive team as Xebia actively records a bold course for future expansion,” said Anand Sahay, CEO Xebia. “His abilities at implementing financial procedures, systems and finalization of accounts, as per statutory and management requirements, will be the key to achieve our business goal flawlessly. Furthermore, being an expert in evolving the best practices & procedures in MIS, FP&A, Budget controls and corporate finance to improve the efficiency, reporting timelines and quality, makes him the right fit to join our elite team.”

As Chartered Accountant, Sharma has obtain more than 19 years of experience in Strategic Analysis, Controlling Finance & Accounting Operations, Business Finance, MIS, Budgeting, Pricing, Book closure, Financial Planning, Taxation (direct and indirect), Process Re-engineering and Internal Control setups. Moreover, he is the proud receiver of prestigious CFOnext100 – 2018 awards by CFO India Forum. He has recently a proud recipient of “CFO 100 for 2020” by CFO India Forum. In two-decades-long experience, Sharma worked in various companies, including The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group, Birlasoft India Ltd., Steria India Ltd., PWC and Genpact, and demonstrated excellent performance in planning and implementing innovative business strategies to initiate and control finance projected towards organizational goals.

Qualified from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, New Delhi, Sharma completed his Executive master’s in applied finance from Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. He has also acquired his Diploma in International Financial Reporting Standards from ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants), London, UK and a diploma in “Forex and treasury Management” from ICAI.

“Creating new frontiers, Xebia has the power to turn the latest technology in the trend, helping the business to achieve its fair and informed pay practices. I’m excited to join the enthusiastic team that drives their vision forward as the company continues to grow and evolve. With my ability to improve operations which impact business growth and maximize profits through targeted achievement in financial management and internal efficiency, I aim to create team that assesses the financial risks and allow Xebia to bring its innovative solution to the market. I’m honored to be a part of such a great company.” said Mr. Arvind Kumar Sharma.