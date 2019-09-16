WPG and Intel Conduct Channel Partners Meet in Delhi

WPG, the distributor for Intel, conducted their channel partners meet in New Delhi at Crown Plaza hotel on Sep 14, 2019. The meet was attended by nearly 100 channel partners. The meeting was addressed by senior executives from WPG, Intel and Gigabyte. The theme of the meeting was focused on how to push up sales through solution-selling rather than box selling at a time PC sales have become stagnant. There were very informative power-point presentations from WPG, Intel and Gigabyte.

Rakesh Arora, WPG Electronics (India) Pvt Ltd, stated, “Intel provides world-class processors but they need devices in which to work. Here comes the role of Gigabyte gaming solutions. Next, our focus is on how to increase sales through a customer-centric approach which needs solution-selling rather than box-selling.”

Anupam Deka, Industry Manager – Govt & Education (Enterprise Solution Sales) at Intel Corporation, commented, “As you know, Intel provides the latest processors for the current needs of the customers. Channel partners should know the best solution for the needs of a particular customer. Intel continuously innovates and brings to the users the latest solutions.”

Sunil Grewal, Director at GIGABYTE (India) Pvt Ltd, elaborated, “Channel partners need to have good technical knowledge of the different types of gaming solutions before they can give consultancy to the customers. When a customer comes with his specific need, the partner should be able to guide the customer on the products on which solutions can satisfy his needs better. Partners also should be able to guide the users about how they can upgrade their systems to the latest needs. In India, PC penetration is still in the initial phases and still there is a lot to happen. Today education segment offers a lot of opportunities. Some segments in the education have made AI a compulsory part of their curriculum. Gaming products are expected see a boom in the coming times. The days of box-selling are gone; partners should be able to counsel the customers well on different features of the devices and their usefulness. If partners can work smartly, they can do good business and also take the brands to the next level.”