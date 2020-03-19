With the Coronavirus continuing to spread, Digisol encourages employees to Work-From-Home

In a bid to support Government’s social distancing initiative to minimize the spread of Coronavirus, Digisol systems Ltd. has advised employees across India to work from home effective 18th March, 2020. The company has put necessary IT infrastructure in place to facilitate business continuity and productivity.

Speaking about employee safety, Prashant Nayak, Head of HR, Digisol Systems says, “For us, health and safety of our employees matters the most. So we have been taking initiatives to guide employees and have asked them to work from home to stay safe from this outbreak. This will minimize the risk of spreading the Coronavirus while maximise efficiency and productivity. Necessary IT infrastructure has been provided to employees in order to ensure smooth business operations.”

The company has always taken measures and proactive steps for employees’ safety and this time it aims to reduce the risk that anyone at Digisol might contract or inadvertently spread the virus.