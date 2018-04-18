WinMagic’s Latest Software Delivers Unified Encryption and Key Management

WinMagic announced the launch of its latest software release, SecureDoc 8.2. Purpose-built for a new, unified approach to encryption and key management, SecureDoc 8.2 will enable industry-leading data security across endpoints, data centers, hyper-converged infrastructures and into the cloud – and view it all from a Single Pane of Glass.

For over 20 years WinMagic has built and continually evolved SecureDoc Enterprise Server to meet the needs of evolving enterprises. From its early years as a full disk encryption provider to a recent shift into protecting virtualized and cloud environments, WinMagic is constantly improving its software solutions to deliver comprehensive and unified encryption to simplify data security for customers, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises and everything in between. The launch of SecureDoc 8.2 represents another step forward for its suite of SecureDoc encryption solutions. In fact, in recognition of its innovation towards meeting the next generation of data security challenges, WinMagic was earlier this week awarded the Cyber Defense Magazine InfoSec Award for Cloud Security – Next Gen.

“SecureDoc 8.2 enables a fundamental shift in how our customers will control and manage their encryption and keys,” says Thi Nguyen-Huu, CEO, WinMagic. “Our unique Single Pane of Glass provides true unification between our endpoint and cloud security platforms, giving customers a single point to view their entire encrypted environment, from endpoints to IoT, even servers and virtual machines in mixed cloud environments – all on one screen.”

WinMagic’s SecureDoc 8.2 software release introduces a rich interactive dashboard that helps organizations save critical time and operational costs by unifying auditing and reporting across their complex, hybrid infrastructure into a single report. The dashboard provides unified visibility into the encryption status of endpoints and cloud Virtual Machines (VM), generates audit reports from all supported platforms and puts them on one screen, speeds time-to-market for virtualized applications, and lowers development cost through access to data from all supported platforms.

SecureDoc 8.2 also contains a wide range of new and improved features for customers that help them to simplify deployments, adopt flexible encryption options, and improve data–centric security across the organization.