Wifi-Soft going to Organise Gurugram Partner Meet on September 21st & Bengaluru Partner Meet on September 28th

Wifi-Soft & Wretro is going to Organise Gurugram Partner Meet on September 21st at Marriott Gurugram Downtown. This will be a Networking event focused on our channel partners and distributors. The company’s experts will educate the audience about the upcoming trends in the industry and the best ways to increase revenue by embracing the same. Wifi-Soft in Collaboration with Nyxses will organise Bengaluru Partner Meet on September 28th at Marriott Bengaluru Rajajinagar also.

The partner program is designed to help interested parties leverage company’s years of experience, products and solutions in WiFi technology to provide value to the end customers. Wifi- Soft is looking to collaborate with like-minded companies to drive business growth and build a mutually profitable partnership.

Wifi-soft will provide all the technical and business support to help our partners succeed in their respective markets. Wifi- Soft offer help in lead generation, customer demos, training, negotiations and closing the customer deals while ensuring that our partners earn good profit margins on their products and solutions.

Wifi-soft provides a complete range of wireless networking solutions for managing public and private wireless networks and WiFi hotspots.

Wifi-soft love for WiFi technology has made us serve the industry since 2005. Being one of the oldest WiFi company in the world, we proudly serve millions of Internet users every day in over 50 countries.

Wifi-soft has grown consistently over the years and has introduced new products to serve the WiFi community. Wifi-soft has offices in USA, UAE and India and resellers in over 20 countries.

Wifi-soft envisions a future where all the citizens of the world will have access to fast and reliable Internet which will provide equal opportunities for everyone to succeed. We believe WiFi technology has the potential to realize this future. This motivates us to provide a reliable and affordable technology to power WiFi revolution around the world. Wifi-soft is proud to participate in several WiFi initiatives that are bringing the benefits of Internet technology in the lives of ordinary people.