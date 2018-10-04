Wifi-soft conducted Partner Meets in Gurugram & Bengaluru successfully

Wifi-soft a veteran wireless equipment manufacturer conducted Partner Meets in Gurugram & Bengaluru on the 21st& 28th of September respectively. The event was graced my many eminent personalities including the CEO (Rishikesh Ghare) & CTO (Sohail Ahmad) of Wifi-soft who spoke about the current trends in the industry and ways in which their partners can increase their revenue by using the same.

The Gurugram event was organised with Wretro who is an industry leader in the home automation & IoT space. Whereas the Bengaluru event was in collaboration with Nyxses who are system integrators that provide specialised solutions for wireless and IoT deployments.

Wifi-soft has been paving the way for innovation since its inception. Being one of the earliest companies in the wireless (WiFi) space, Wifi-soft can boast of deploying WiFi on the Delhi Metro Rails, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) &Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses, many domestic and international airports like the Hawaii Honolulu, Hamburg, Cancun, Calicut, Mangalore, Vijayawada airports and many more. They have also deployed 2000 public WiFi hotspots in Mumbai with over 200000 daily users who consume over 8 TB of data daily. Environmental & security related concerns make any installation in a public area extremely difficult, but Wifi-soft has been developing new and innovative methods of addressing these issues.

Wretro has been deploying home automation systems by using Wifi-soft’s wireless solutions to help everyone taste the luxuries of technology. In the event, separate sessions conducted by Mr. Vishwanath (CEO, Nyxses), Mr. Punit Kochar (CEO, Wretro), Mr. Sohail Ahmad (CTO, Wifi-soft) & Mr. Rishikesh Ghare (CEO, Wifi-soft) explained how IoT can be used in everyday life, what are the hurdles in such complex deployments and how one can earn more revenue by using such technologies.

The next string of these partner meets is going to start in October and will focus on cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad.