WeP wins India’s Best Company of the Year Second time in a row

WeP Solutions Ltd, has been recognized as ‘India’s Best Company of the year by Berkshire Media, a multinational business consulting and market research firm. The India’s Best Company of the Year Awards recognizes 100 exceptional companies that have unambiguously unveiled themselves as the next set of game changers serving through their various consumer-facing businesses.

WeP has claimed its excellence based on multiple parameters such as business ethics, corporate governance, workplace culture, goodwill, innovation, leadership, etc. WeP has undergone a rigorous research to stand out of Corporate World/Fortune Companies. With a spotlight on innovation and creating a satisfied customer base, WeP has invested heavily in Indian market and is celebrating the success of being one amongst the fastest growing companies.

WeP is known for creating a user-friendly work environment with technology-based & result-oriented solutions. WeP provides innovative solutions focused on making document management and paperwork-heavy business processes in offices and public authorities more efficient, streamlined and economic. Their solutions ensure print infrastructure security, productivity and sustainability

Receiving the award for two consecutive years, Manish Garg, Chief Executive at WeP Solutions Ltd said, “It is an honour to be recognized by the esteem third party. With the rapid and exponential pace of technological innovation, it is simply not enough to just deliver products and services. At WeP, we believe in creating a satisfied customer base instead of just focusing on revenue generation. And this award is indeed an acknowledgment of our commitment towards customers.”

“I am thankful to my entire WeP team for their continuous support and also all the internal and external stakeholders who are directly or indirectly involved in our successful journey so far,” Garg added.

“India’s Best Company of the Year Awards are one of the most credible business awards in India,” says Vijay Shivtare, Hon’ble Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs – Maharashtra Government.