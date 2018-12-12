WebNMS and Cyient Partner to Bring Innovative IoT-enabled Tower Operations Center (TOC)

WebNMS (IoT division of Zoho Corp), a provider of Enterprise IoT platform and solutions, announced their strategic system integration partnership with Cyient, a global provider of engineering, manufacturing, geospatial, digital, networks, and operations management solutions to global industry leaders.

The collaboration brings together WebNMS’ scalable and high-performance, Internet of Things (IoT) platform and Cyient’s expertise in network and operations management to enable efficient operations of the multiple cell towers from a single location. Cyient has operationalized an IoT based TOC at their headquarters in Hyderabad, to provide 24/7 surveillance and remote monitoring of all the passive network elements on a cell-site.

Cyient’s TOC solution using WebNMS IoT platform will help tower management companies to optimize their asset utilization, reduce resource cost, improve operational efficiency by effective monitoring of power outages, and will significantly enhance site security.

“IoT is changing the business dynamics in every industry. We are pleased to be partnering with Cyient in IoT enabling their TOC Solution that manages vastly-distributed tower infrastructure assets by leveraging the capabilities of our Platform. At WebNMS we are committed to enable our partners unlock the value of IoT and offer innovative solutions that bring digital transformation to their customer’s business”, said Karen Ravindranath, Director – WebNMS IoT

“Cyient’s deep domain expertise in telecom infrastructure lifecycle management combined with WebNMS’ IoT technology will help increase operational efficiencies for our clients’businesses by tracking and managing their infrastructure assets more efficiently,”said Sanjay Krishnaa, Senior Vice President, Communications, and President, Asia Pacific at Cyient.