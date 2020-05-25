WE HUB, Government of Telangana and VMware India sign MoU to offer VMinclusion Taara to help Women returning to work in Telangana

VMware India announced the signing of MoU with the WE HUB, a Government of Telangana initiative for women entrepreneurs, to extend VMinclusion Taara’s upskilling and return to work program in the State. With this MoU, VMware and WE HUB aim to empower women with the skills they need to return to their dormant/ interrupted technology careers. The aim is also to provide a platform for deeper and better networking opportunities for women in technology to be a part of the economic workforce of the state. WE HUB aims at providing a platform by enabling skill up-gradation, networking opportunities, and the career options for Women returning to the workforce in Telangana. As part of the collaboration, WE HUB will be integrating modules on entrepreneurship as an addition to the curriculum so the various opportunities available for Women planning a return to the workforce can utilize.

Through VMinclusion Taara, VMware continues to work towards upskilling up to 15,000 women, by providing free technical education and certification courses on digital business transformation technology. Those who enroll will have access to courses on VMware technology (Basics, Intermediate & Advanced Certification) and become VMware Certified Professionals. Upskilling and certification courses on cloud computing, virtualization, and networking are invaluable for women trying to rejoin the workforce after a hiatus or for those working to build their business in this era of technology disruption.

Over 5,000 women have already registered for the program in little more than a year since its launch, and the numbers continue to grow. Taara graduates across the country have also successfully restarted their careers after completing the program, bearing witness to the industry’s growing acceptance and requirement for women technologists.

Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government. Of Telangana, IT E&C said, “The Telangana Government has always been at the forefront of bringing in policies and initiatives for increased participation of women by building ecosystem enablers like WE HUB. As a state, we identify that women’s contribution to India’s GDP stands at 18%, one of the lowest in the world, reflecting the fact that only 25% of India’s labor force is female. Mainstreaming career returns and normalizing career breaks can push the needle and help reverse the trend of the declining labor force participation rate of women. It can help businesses infuse greater gender diversity in the workforces and can also have incremental influences on the state and country’s GDP. We are glad to have an opportunity to see the collaboration between with WE HUB and VMware to create a greater impact in the society and help the women in Telangana through the joint partnership with the innovation and entrepreneurship program”