WaveMaker launches HyScale – a delivery automation platform for the digital enterprise

WaveMaker Inc. / Pramati Technologies launched WaveMaker HyScale, a continuous delivery automation platform that accelerates container adoption for large deployments in regulated industries like BFSI, healthcare, and telecom. HyScale is part of the WaveMaker modernization suite for enterprises.

The current wave of micro services are supporting long term investments by enterprises on new applications. But there is a shortage of skills and time to deploy this application at scale, and in a way that’s lighter on infrastructure. This is where HyScale helps by providing an automated containerization workflow.

“With HyScale, WaveMaker delivers the full value of modernization to enterprises, covering app experience and app delivery transformation” says WaveMaker CEO Vijay Pullur. “HyScale makes the shift to cloud native architectures seamless and simple. Our customers IT teams are not in firefighting mode anymore, because, they treat change as a rule, not an exception.”

HyScale abstracts underlying complexity with Docker and Kubernetes, allowing DevOps teams to focus on what matters most – the application and its services.

“Kubernetes solves the container orchestration problem but how to generate containers at scale? HyScale plugs into existing enterprise CI tools like Jenkins and automatically generates container images which can be pushed in a click to any container runtime that supports Kubernetes. It acts a single pane of glass for the entire delivery workflow across multiple Kubernetes clusters.” said WaveMaker director of platform, Mayur Shah.