Wacom launches 4K Cintiq Pro 24 & 4K Cintiq Pro 32 in India

Wacom launched its 4K Cintiq Pro 24 & 4K Cintiq Pro 32 in the Indian market. Designed diligently to aid creative professionals and set new standards in film and 3D animation, in industry design, digital art, game development and a broad range of human communication and expression, the 4K Cintiq Pro 24 and 32 will offer new high-performance large-sized display built for cutting-edge creative and design applications including augmented and virtual reality.

Besides the large screen to create and design, the Cintiq Pro 32 & Cintiq Pro 24 help provide a true-to-life visual experience with the brilliant 4K display and up to 98% and 99% RGB color accuracy respectively.

Commenting on the launch, Rajiv Malik, Senior Director, Wacom India said “Wacom is a company that truly believes in assisting creative experiences. Our products are the result of vast research and understanding of what the users want. Professional artists and designers today have an increased appetite for various technologies like augmented and virtual reality or 3D. They also want customizable controls for getting the work done faster. We understand the different needs when it comes to creativity and this is why we are excited to offer a digital canvas which provides more space and more options for those who create.”

Users will also experience higher level of productivity with these devices given setting like time saving onscreen or the multi touch gestures. The devices are designed to cater to connectivity and security. The Cintiq Pro 24 and the Cintiq Pro 32 have 4 X USB3 ports, and 1 X USB-C port. Along with that the devices also have an HDMI2.0 port, a DisplayPort and 2 X USB-A ports, of which, one is reserved for the ExpressKey remote. In order to assist creativity, the Cintiq Pro 24 & 32can be optionally converted to an “All-in-One” PC with Cintiq Pro Engine.

The Cintiq Pro 24 and the Cintiq Pro 32 come with an ExpressKey Remote for utmost efficiency and comfort. A set of 17 customizable buttons and Touch Ring allow for instant one-touch access to timesaving shortcuts in all your favorite creative applications. Users can place the ExpressKey Remote anywhere it’s most convenient while drawing – on screen, in your hand or beside your keyboard. User can also connect up to five ExpressKey Remotes at one time, one for each of your creative software applications, to optimize their workflow.

Designed to provide a more comfortable and natural pen on screen experience, Wacom Pro Pen 2 features 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity, tilt-response and virtually lag-free tracking. A protective case with three nibs and a nib removal hole is included. For a freer movement, the pen offers more natural support, requires no batteries or charging and has reduced parallax. With the help of new pressure and tilt sensitivity of the Pro Pen 2 and the textured screen, the designers are sure to get a realistic artistic control and feel.