VOIC Networks & Flying Voice Technology jointly presented WIPO in 9th edition of Aegis Graham Bell Award

VOIC Networks Pvt. Ltd has jointly presented the revolutionary WIPO – Wireless IP office solution in 9th edition of Aegis Graham Bell awards 2018 under the category of “Innovative Telecom product & solution”. WIPO is a revolutionary portable wireless VOIP adapter which is sleek in design, ultra compact having hybrid technology such as Wi-Fi, data routing and VOIP in one box offering.

The product has multi functionality, small form factor and cost effective offering which reduces the deployment costs. It’s a perfect fit for SOHO, SMB segments such as offices, hospitality, Residential complex where Wi-Fi and intercom solutions can be availed in a single box

“Aegis Graham Bell Awards is one of the prestigious awards for innovations in Telecom sector. It was a great experience to present the innovative product to the eminent Juries who are having a immense experience in Telecom industry. Winning Aegis Graham Bell award will substantiate our innovation and boost us to bring in more innovative solution in coming year,” says, Rohan Fernandes, VP- Partners & Alliances, VOIC Networks Pvt. Ltd.