Vijay Kumar Sharma Joins Optoma India as Country Head

Optoma Corporation Headquarter today announced the appointment of Vijay Kumar Sharma as its county head for its operation in India, effective immediately.

Vijay joins Optoma India from BenQ Corporation where he was National Business Manager (Projectors & LFD Business) for the 2015-2019 seasons. Moreover, he was the best Performing Business Head during his tenure at BenQ. He previously spent 3 seasons with TOSHIBA INDIA as Business Manager (Commercial PC Division). He managed their Channel, Enterprise & Govt. verticals.

Gordon Wu, Head of Optoma APAC at Optoma said, “I am pleased to announce Vijay’s appointment as Country Head of the Group in India. Vijay brings with him considerable experience in our industry as well as a very strong understanding of our business. With his business acumen and leadership capabilities, I am sure Vijay will be a great addition to the Optoma India executive team and a critical strategic business partner in these transformational times.”

Vijay said, “Optoma today is undoubtedly the fastest growing projector and large display brand across India. I am extremely honored and happy to take up this new role and now ready to embark upon this new challenge under Optoma’s strong business philosophy.”