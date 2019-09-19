ViewSonic to Showcase High-Performance Display Solutions at Infocomm India 2019

ViewSonic will showcase a wide range of exciting new products at InfoComm India 2019 in Mumbai. Its vision for delivering high-performance display solutions that enhances the way teams connect and collaborate.

The strategic vision is driven by fundamental forces in technological development and implementation that include digital transformation and the convergence of AV and IT. The ongoing evolution of digital transformation in diverse markets from business and education to design and entertainment is demanding new levels of interaction between AV and IT teams and the technology solutions they use.

These trends impact the central role of resellers and integrators to build systems that seamlessly meet the unique needs of their clients.

Mr. Eric Wei, Senior Sales Director, ViewSonic Asia Pacific, said “In recent years, ViewSonic has evolved from a hardware manufacturer to a solution provider that incorporates hardware, software and services with product lines including: monitors, projectors, interactive displays, and EdTech solutions. Effectively understanding digital transformation and the technology that supports, it can build competitive advantages, improve customer experiences, boost operational efficiencies, reduce costs, and enhance value and revenue for any organization, ViewSonic works diligently to deliver integrated solutions that provide these benefits while also sharing technical expertise and application knowledge for the professional AV community.”

ViewSonic solutions are at the hub of creating environments designed to fulfil the promise of collaboration and interconnectedness between multiple platforms and users. At booth # F40, attendees can learn about the company’s full suite of award-winning display technologies.

New, innovative solutions include:

LS850WU – 360 ° projection with long-lasting laser light source: ViewSonic launched LS850WU laser projector with 5,000 lumens of brightness, LS850WU projectors deliver bright and versatile WUXGA laser projection for professional installations that require flexibility in lecture halls, large boardrooms, houses of worship and more.

It has H/V lens shift and a 360-degree orientation function allowing them to be installed in just about any position or any angle from floor to ceiling – even mounted upside down at a 45-degree angle.

X1000-4K – Innovative solution for Home Entertainment: ViewSonic will showcase its much-awaited projector from the X series ‘X1000-4K’, an ultra-short throw LED projector that allows users to place it inches away from a screen or wall and project an image of up to 100-inches. With 2,400 LED lumens of brightness, motorized focus and a built-in Harmon Kardon sound bar.

The X1000-4K features an integrated Smart TV interface that provides easy streaming of television shows, movies and content from popular media providers. X1000-4K is engineered with a DLP® 4K Ultra HD (3840×2160) chip with XPR technology similar to the previously launched X10-4K.

With long-lasting LED technology, these projectors offer up to 30,000 hours of operational life. Both projectors include Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, and an integrated Smart TV interface for easy streaming of TV shows and movies from popular content services, while a built-in OS provides access to popular apps via the Android Aptoide store.

M2 – Perfect solution for Mobile Business: ViewSonic will also showcase another portable projector M2 1,200 Lumen 1080p portable LED projector makes sharing content convenient while on the go.

Featuring Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities, as well as built-in premium dual Harman Kardon® speakers, the ViewSonic M2 is ideal for business travellers. The M2 comes with 16GB internal storage and allows users to easily share a variety of multimedia content with multiple connectivity options.

ViewBoard IFP7550-2 – High security interactive solution for Corporate and Education: The brand also showcased ViewBoard IFP7550-2, the interactive displays providing upgrades to the hardware and software features. From an ultra-slim bezel design and enhanced touch screen, to built-in 2.1 stereo speakers with subwoofer and SmartPort USB, the ViewBoard IFP50–2 series provide outstanding experiences for enhanced classroom learning and next-gen boardroom collaboration.

The new embedded Android™ 7 operating system, improved myViewBoard whiteboarding software and improved casting ensures that ViewBoard IFP50-2 displays deliver incredible next-level collaboration.