ViewSonic showcased X10 and M1+ portable projector

ViewSonic Corp. hosted an experiential for their latest product X10-4K UHD Short Throw Portable Smart LED Projector and M1+ ultra-portable LED projector with built-in dual Harman Kardon speakers in New Delhi today at The Suryaa, Friends Colony. A closed showcasing for select media and influencers was organized by ViewSonic.

ViewSonic aired a compiled video of ten 4K videos; each video focused on a different aspects of 4K like, colours, sound, image quality etcetera; ranging from various genres to display different scenarios to give a wholesome experience of the video and music quality of the new X10-4K UHD Short Throw Portable Smart LED Projector. The brand also exhibited the M1+ LED ultra – portable projector where they created a camping sight by setting up a tent and displayed the portability, video and music quality of the M1+ projector.

Talking about the experience, Muneer Ahmad, Business Head ViewSonic India said, “We are excited to provide a first-hand experience to the media for our new range of portable projectors. Gradually the Indian audience are adopting smart technology and a lot of people fancy the idea of having a projection room at their homes. X10 is specifically designed to cater to this segment of the audience and M1+ is a compact portable projector which is extremely convenient for travel with built in Harman Kardon speakers and one doesn’t have to carry extra sound equipment. At ViewSonic, we constantly work towards providing the latest innovation to our audience through our products.”

About ViewSonic X10-4K LED portable projector: It is engineered with a DLP 4K Ultra HD (3840×2160) chip with XPR technology. With the long-lasting LED technology, the projector offers up to 30,000 hours of operational life. The X10-4K projector includes Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, and an integrated Smart TV interface for easy streaming of TV shows and movies from popular content services, while a built-in OS provides access to popular apps via the Android Aptoide store.

The X10-4K features 125% of Rec.709 color accuracy and Frame Interpolation technology, which reduces motion blur and ensures fluid multimedia content projection. With HDR content support, the X10-4K delivers incredibly detailed video playback, contrast, and vivid colors. The connectivity options include HDMI 2.0/HDCP 2.2, USB 2.0 Type-A, Type-C, Audio In/Out, and RJ45. The projector is priced at INR 3, 50,000/-

About ViewSonic M1+ LED ultra – portable projector: It provides convenient entertainment and content delivery. It comes with a built-in battery that provides up to six hours of battery life, and the LED technology offers up to 30,000 hours of usage. The M1+ weighs less than two pounds, and its compact and lightweight design makes it easy to carry. Featuring 300 ANSI lumens of brightness and a 120,000:1 contrast ratio, the ViewSonic M1+ also includes dual Harman Kardon speakers. With multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth wireless connectivity, HDMI, USB 2.0 and USB Type C, Audio Out and a MicroSD card reader, the M1+ is a great device to share and view a variety of multimedia content. The M1+ projector utilizes the latest solid-state LED technology, making the projector mercury and lamp free.