ViewSonic Launches VX2458-C-mhd for Gaming and Entertainment Odyssey

ViewSonic launches the VX2458-C-mhd curved monitor in India. Featuring a full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution in 24-inch screen size and a 144Hz refresh rate, the monitor is a perfect solution for your gaming and entertainment needs. Along with the curved screen, the monitor comprises with a 3-sided borderless design for vast viewing landscape

ViewSonic VX2458-C-mhd comes with an immersive curved screen and provides a stunning viewing experience. The monitor has been designed with an 1800R curve along with 85% NTSC colour coverage to deliver the perfect balance of comfort and immersion. A high refresh rate of 144Hz brings smooth animations with minimal input lag while AMD FreeSync virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering to provide a fluid gaming experience. The monitor is embedded with low input lag which offers users a seamless viewing experience. The ViewSonic VX2458-C-mhd is equipped with ViewSonic’s exclusive ViewMode presets, which helps the monitor to deliver optimised screen performance for various home entertainment applications, such as editing files, watching movies or playing video games. Lastly, DisplayPort, HDMI ports and a DVI input offer flexible connectivity for both general use and entertainment.

Commenting on the launch, Eric Wei, Sr. Sales Director, ViewSonic Asia-Pacific, said, “The Indian tech market is constantly growing and evolving, we aim to keep up with the changing trends. The VX2458-C-mhd monitor is the latest edition in our gaming array and is perfectly designed to provide our consumers with a delightful experience. The monitor will only enhance the gameplay for the user. It is our constant endeavor to provide our consumers with the best quality product with utmost features in a competitive price. We have always received an overwhelming response from the Indian audience, and we hope to receive the same response for all the products. We have a lot of product launches in the pipeline for all the segments in this year, we wish to position ViewSonic as the top display solutions brand in India.”