ViewSonic launches TD2230 22” 10 Point Touch Screen Monitor

ViewSonic Corp. announces the launch of TD2230 22″ 10 Point Touch screen monitor. With advanced ergonomics, the display is flexible and can be adjusted to give users the maximum comfort. TD2230 delivers touchscreen versatility for retail or business settings. ViewSonic TD2230 is a 22″ (21.5″ viewable) display with 10-point multi-touch functionality, with VGA and HDMI inputs that provide flexible connectivity. Adding to a list of versatilities, the display is compatible with a wide range of operating systems, including Windows 7/8/10 and selected Linux versions. Along with the dual integrated speakers, this intuitive touchscreen delivers a highly accurate, ultra-responsive touch experience that is ideal for interactivity.

The TD2230 is a 22″ touch monitor with 10-point projected capacitive touch and SuperClear IPS-type technology, offering a responsive, intuitive touch experience with high-quality image performance at wide viewing angles for multi-user interactive environments. Users can tap, swipe, slide, pinch and nudge their fingers directly on the touch screen during group occasions. Along with the dual integrated speakers, this intuitive touchscreen delivers a highly accurate, ultra-responsive touch experience that is ideal informative kiosk in hospitality, retail, healthcare and corporate sectors, utilising customised applications for simple touch interaction. It is also suitable for group studies at schools, encouraging interactive learning, or for families enjoying multimedia entertainment in addition to kids gaming at home.

Commenting on the launch of the product, Mr Eric Wei, Senior Sales Director, Asia Pacific ViewSonic said, “ViewSonic has always kept customer experience at the core of its products. Following our core value, the newest addition to our portfolio, TD2230 22” 10 Point Screen Monitor brings highest quality of viewing experience through cutting edge technology and innovation. We understand the needs of the market and strive to deliver products that are user friendly and robust.”

The TD2230, 10 point touch monitor, is equipped with a durable, protective glass faceplate, resulting in increased durability with scratch protection; as well as a consistence. Designed with dual integrated speakers, this monitor combines incredible screen performance with stereo sound for an immersive multimedia experience. It also features a durable edge-to-edge, 7H glass treatment and an ergonomic design that allows the display to be adjusted or sit flat on the table, providing durable surface quality and a smooth touch experience for multiple users.