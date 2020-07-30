ViewSonic Introduces New XG2405 Gaming Monitor to the Indian Market

ViewSonic announced a new addition to the gaming portfolio, with the launch of the XG2405 gaming monitor. Targeting competitive gamers, the XG2405 provides the perfect combination of speed, hyper-responsive control, and vivid IPS colors.

The XG2405 is a 24’’ gaming monitor that comes equipped with a 1920X1080 (Full HD) resolution and 3-side borderless IPS LED screen for an immersive multi-monitor gaming experience. The 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time of the XG2405 significantly reduces motion blur and smearing from fast-moving images, providing a smooth and stutter-free gaming experience. The monitor also boasts AMD’s FreeSync Premium technology which synchronizes the monitor’s refresh rate with the user’s graphics card, eliminating screen-tearing.

It is ergonomically designed to provide a comfortable experience to gamers. The height of the monitor can be adjusted, and can be tilted and pivoted as per the user’s needs. Additionally, it also has a blue light filter to reduce eye strain during long gaming sessions.

“ViewSonic is always in pursuit of offering the latest technology in the gaming sector,” said Mr Eric Wei, Senior Sales Director ViewSonic Asia Pacific. “XG2405 comes with an attractive borderless design, an IPS panel which provides significantly better viewing angles. This exciting new addition to ViewSonic’s gaming monitor line delivers the high speed, design and rich colour that gamers have always been searching for.”