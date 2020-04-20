ViewSonic Extends Warranty Till May 31 on Certain Products

ViewSonic Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd has extended warranty till 31st May for those products whose warranty were expiring between 20th March – 10th May.

Muneer Ahmad, Business Head, AV Products, ViewSonic Technologies (India), shared “Owing to the Global pandemic, COVID -19, and national lockdown, we at ViewSonic have decided to extend the warranty of all the ViewSonic products expiring during lockdown period. The decision have been made to ensure the comfort and feasibility of our consumers and give them as much support as we can during these testing times. As a brand, we have always worked towards providing best of solutions, product and services to our patrons and will continue to do so.”

