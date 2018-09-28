VIAVI Survey Highlights Challenges Of Rapid Growth in Multi-Fiber Connectivity

VIAVI Solutions released the results of a global study that examines the rise of parallel optics and multi-fiber connectivity in service provider networks, enterprises and data centers. According to the VIAVI 2018 MPO study, deployment of ribbon fiber and multi-fiber push on (MPO) connectors is expected to grow by more than 20 percent in the next three years, creating significant challenges for network operators and cabling contractors .

As bandwidth demands escalate and network infrastructure is pushed to the limits, multi-fiber connectors are becoming increasingly required to meet the demand for fiber and cable density, and support for next-generation architectures that utilize parallel optics. As a result, cabling contractors and network technicians are now challenged to deal with added complexities and increased time needed for testing and troubleshooting multi-fiber networks. The VIAVI 2018 MPO study reveals the challenges and opportunities experienced by hundreds of installers, managers and operators of telco and enterprise networks.

“Relentless bandwidth demand and network convergence are driving the need for a higher degree of cable and connector density across the entire network – core, metro, access and data center,” said Craig Black, Senior Director and General Manager of Fiber Optic Test, VIAVI. “This confluence of trends is challenging everyone to deploy denser and simpler MPO solutions, and for installers and technicians to be more diligent as they inspect, test and certify MPO cables, in order to ensure optimum network performance.”