VIAVI Launches Observer GigaFlow

VIAVI Solutions announced the launch of Observer GigaFlow, a powerful solution that delivers enriched flow records to stitch together user, network, and infrastructure data into a single record. GigaFlow is the latest enhancement to VIAVI Observer, the platform recognized as a leading Network Performance Management and Diagnostics (NPMD) solution by Gartner’s Magic Quadrant.

The growing number and variety of devices and applications across today’s hybrid IT environment are becoming increasingly difficult to manage — whether related to IoT, SD-WAN, cloud migrations or remote users at the network edge. Observer GigaFlow delivers analytics and deep insight in a single enriched flow record, providing end-to-end visibility beyond the core to the farthest reaches of the IT network for fast, simple and effective troubleshooting and forensics investigations.

“IT network operations and security teams are struggling to manage a variety of critical issues with incomplete and siloed data; from investigating abnormal behavior on the network to troubleshooting remote user experience and applications,” said Doug Roberts, Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise and Cloud, VIAVI. “Observer GigaFlow intelligently fuses rich data sets from all perspectives – user, traffic and infrastructure – delivering powerful insights for expertly mastering every performance and security challenge.”

As a tightly integrated part of the VIAVI Observer platform, GigaFlow enriched records complement GigaStor wire data to present comprehensive operational visibility for management of user experience, network performance and security incidents. With GigaFlow’s user-centric approach, visibility is simpler than ever – only requiring a user’s name to call up complete details including client devices, performance issues, access behavior, and activity.