VIAVI & Ingram Micro Partner to Enhance Network Performance for Service Providers and Enterprises

Viavi Solutions announced an alliance with Ingram Micro for U.S. distribution of select VIAVI test instruments for fiber & cable networks and performance management solutions for enterprise networks. Market-leading product portfolios represented in the deal include fiber test tools such as the FiberChek Sidewinder and T-BERD/MTS-2000 OTDR, Trilithic cable signal leakage detection, Observer enterprise network performance monitoring and diagnostics (NPMD) and a range of optical meters.

With the combined strengths of industry-leading test and measurement solutions from VIAVI plus Ingram Micro’s service and technology expertise, network managers and service providers can fully realize the potential of innovative technology to achieve greater network performance, visibility and efficiency.

“VIAVI is a global leader in test and measurement for communication service providers, as well as performance management and diagnostics for enterprises. Tier-1 broadband and wireless service providers rely on our cable and fiber test instruments. Moreover, the VIAVI Observer platform has been recognized as a leading NPMD solution by Gartner’s Magic Quadrant,” said Barry Johnson, Vice President of Global Channels, VIAVI. “We’re delighted to work with Ingram Micro, the world’s largest distributor of computer and technology products, to enable network operators to focus on key business objectives amid rapid industry migration and growing networking complexity.”

“We are pleased to offer VIAVI solutions to our channel partners throughout the vital U.S. market,” said Eric Kohl, Vice President, Advanced Solutions, Ingram Micro. “As part of our best-in-class vendor portfolio, VIAVI gains access to Ingram Micro’s proven, go-to-market resources including marketing, sales and operations, as well as our growing suite of value-added services to connect with channel partners quickly, accurately and efficiently.”

VIAVI works with a global network of channel partners, resellers and distributors through the Velocity Partner Program. Built on a strong technology foundation, this value-based program empowers VIAVI partners with incentives, promotions and tools to grow their business and offer the best possible service.