Vertiv Announced ‘Vertiv Xpress – Partner Drive’

Vertiv announced the launch of ‘Vertiv Xpress – Partner Drive’ to showcase its complete stack of critical infrastructure solutions to its partner network and customers in India. Kicked off in Delhi on 21st January 2019, the multi-city initiative will engage partners through unique programmes, and work on collectively growing the partner’s business in a fast and evolving digital landscape.

Vertiv aims to further enhance its engagement in the Indian market and build a strong channel network across the country. The Vertiv Xpress, a 52-foot trailer will showcase a range of infrastructure solutions and give a view of the company’s vision to stakeholders. To build a better understanding of Vertiv products, training sessions will be offered for partners to create awareness around energy efficiency and to showcase the benefits of energy efficient solutions. The launch will start in Delhi and cover more than 20 cities over the next 10 months. Through this year’s ‘warrior scheme’ partners can earn incentives by generating leads.

Announcing the launch of Vertiv Xpress – Partner Drive, Sunil Khanna, president and managing director, Vertiv India, said, “India is a key region for Vertiv and through this traveling Xpress we’re able to work closely with our partners and customers to help them get ahead in the market. Evolving with trends around data centres, we plan to invest more in terms of product innovation as well as research and development in the near future. With the Vertiv Xpress initiative we will showcase our energy efficient solutions that will change the way businesses address their efficiency needs.”

Talking about the initiative, Dr. AS Prasad, general manager, product and marketing for Vertiv in India, said, “Our channel partners are integral to our sales strategy and after the positive feedback from the last edition, we have launched the Vertiv Xpress-Partner Drive, this year, to further strengthen our relationships. As part of our ongoing commitment, we hope to engage with more customers through these events and showcase our cutting-edge technology and solutions.”

The first Vertiv Xpress included over 60 events with a footfall of over 7500 personnel covering over 15000 kilometers across the country making it one of the most successful events for Vertiv in India.