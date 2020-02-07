Verizon appoints Robert Le Busque as Verizon Asia-Pacific Managing Director

Robert Le Busque has been appointed as managing director for Verizon’s Asia-Pacific (APAC) region taking on overall responsibility for the company’s Global Enterprise business, and particularly for supporting the company’s fast-expanding enterprise customer base.

Robert was previously Verizon Global Enterprise’s regional managing director for Australia, New Zealand & India. He joined Verizon in 2002, and has since held a variety of different roles in the company in areas such as strategy and strategic solutions, across the International region.

Robert succeeds Rich Montgomery, former Group Vice President, International, for Verizon, who is taking up a new role in the company’s Global Integrated Solutions business. Rich commented on his appointment: “I’m delighted that Robert is taking on the APAC MD role. He has extensive experience in driving channel, vertical market and platform sales, coupled with expertise in digital transformation, business integration and Cyber Security. He will be a real catalyst for progress in APAC.”

Robert commented: “2020 will be an exciting year for us as a business, and I look forward to helping our customers transform their business in partnership with Verizon. I have a real passion and commitment to excellence in customer service, and look forward to putting this into play for the benefit of all our APAC customers in this dynamic and rapidly growing region.”

Robert will be based in Sydney, Australia and will report to Massimo Peselli, Verizon Global Enterprise’s Sales group vice president. His new role is effective as of January 1, 2020.