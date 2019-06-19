Vedantu launches WAVE – India’s first Online LIVE Interactive Learning Platform

Vedantu, a pioneer in LIVE interactive online tutoring is helping India take new strides through the launch of an exciting new initiative in the e-learning space – WAVE (a revolutionary new LIVE learning platform). This platform has been created after years of deep research and experimentation in the field of LIVE Online Teaching and Learning. WAVE uses AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) to personalize teaching and learning for each child and is designed to make LIVE classes extremely engaging and fun. A major challenge with online education is the low completion rate, globally, owing to less engaging content. Vedantu focuses on LIVE interactive classes specifically to solve this challenge and make classes extremely interactive and engaging for students. As a result, Vedantu’s engagement rate is one of the highest in the industry.

Commenting on the launch, Vamsi Krishna, CEO & Co-Founder, Vedantu said, “This development is an important milestone for Vedantu and the shift towards online, LIVE tutoring. For the first time, we can mathematically measure the effectiveness of each teaching-learning engagement and the level of improvement in learning outcomes. We believe this is our biggest differentiator and will help us teach at scale with highest predictability and effectiveness.”

At the heart of WAVE LIVE Platform are algorithms for which Vedantu has been granted an extremely powerful and comprehensive IP Patent in the US. With the power of Vedantu’s patented algorithms, one can precisely measure how engaged a child was during the learning process in a LIVE Class (Engagement Score) as well as the learning outcome. This also measures Teaching Effectiveness and generates an automated Teaching Effectiveness Score after every Live Class, thereby identifying areas of improvement,” said Pulkit Jain, Co-Founder and Head Product, Vedantu.

Vedantu’s new LIVE Platform is built on the paradigm of capturing deep learning patterns of each individual student. It captures every click and interaction of each student in a LIVE Class – including facial emotions. It also records Teacher side data including tone/pitch analysis of a Teacher’s voice, handwriting analysis, amongst multiple parameters. In total, 70+ parameters in a LIVE Class are captured.

This data is converted into actionable insights through Vedantu’s patented algorithms and custom-built AI/ML models. It measures the engagement level of each student at different points in the class and his/her learning outcomes. It also measures the effectiveness of content and teaching – making the entire teaching-learning engagement as well as content, measurable.