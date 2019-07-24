USHA SHRIRAM expands footprints in Solar Power with Eurolex Smart On-Grid Inverters

Expanding its extensive product portfolio in Solar Power Segment, USHA SHRIRAM, India’s most trusted consumer durable brand, has unveiled a unique range of Smart On-Grid Inverters under its most desirable brand ‘Eurolex’. Ready to disrupt the market, the most exciting “Eurolex Smart On-Grid Inverters” launched by USHA SHRIRAM boasts advanced features such as Bluetooth Connectivity and easy to install features.

Aesthetically designed Eurolex Smart On-Grid Inverters are available in varied range from 2 KVA – 200 KVA to suit different installations and applications. Moreover the state-of-the-art product range comes with warranty extendable up to 25 years. Eurolex Smart On-Grid Inverters offer Higher Efficiency and Output to its valued customers while their Bluetooth Mobile App makes their monitoring easy and free.

While unveiling Eurolex Smart On-Grid Inverters, Satnam Sandhu, Executive Director, USHA SHRIRAM said, “USHA SHRIRAM is aggressively engaged in augmenting Solar Power Technologies under its brand ‘Eurolex’. Apart from launching a wide range of solar power products we are also installing varied range of On-Grid and Off-Grid roof top solar power plants across the country with the support of our EPC players. Through these efforts we aim to facilitate the mass use of solar energy to support the government’s vision to enhance the country’s renewable energy capacity.”