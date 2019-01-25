Unistal Launches Smart Gas Net Solution for CGD Networks

Unistal Systems Pvt. Ltd. has launched a new and unique solution SmartGasNet, a complete solution for City Gas Distribution(CGD) network.

With an objective to provide operators with a powerful and comprehensive gas distribution& pipeline specific data model, SmartGasNet™ solution is a set of geospatial business applications, tools and analysis that are designed to assistthe operator’s business processes. This solution specifies the project definitions, design, materials and equipment, welding, fabrication, installation, testing, operationsand maintenance. It also offers to record customer connectivity within the network and attach relevant documents at appropriate indexes Geospatially.

Alok Gupta, Co-founder and Managing Director at Unistal Systems Pvt Ltd. said, “India is witnessing a significant boom in the city gas network and recently held ninth CGD bidding round which offers to cover 174 districts, grouped in 86 geographical areas and spread across 22 Indian states & Union Territories is a testimony of this. Our solution, SmartGasNet is a consolidated system to manage the CGD network processes. It will facilitate the operators in network planning, construction management, asset management, field Survey, customer mapping along with safety & outage management.”