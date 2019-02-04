Unistal Launches Protegent Enterprise Security Solution/Activity Reporter to Enhance Data Security for SMEs

Unistal Systems Pvt. Ltd. has launched Protegent Enterprise Security Solution/Activity Reporter with an aim to provide high-level security for SMEs and large enterprises.

This software is also helpful for organizations in complying with GDPR norms by keeping track of the employees’ activities and monitoring all the connected devices in the network.

Alok Gupta, Co-founder and Managing Director at Unistal Systems Pvt Ltd. said, “Nowadays, data has become one of the most important aspects for any company and it is a challenge for them to keep it safe and secure. With our product, enterprises can actively monitor all the connected devices in a network. Activity Reporter also gives administrator the choice to see the screen of user’s system with just a single click. Its unique features will act as a foil for anyone who wishes to do any fraudulent activity in the organization.”

Activity Reporter is an effective employee performance monitoring software, which captures the data on employees’ active and idle time during the office hours. This software will make it easier for the HR department to ensure that the corporate costs spent on employees are not wasted. The software will also help management to better understand each employee’s strengths & weaknesses and eradicate the unproductive behavior.

Activity Reporter software will help companies in tracking all the activities of the associated connected devices in a network. Activity Reporter’s modules such as app monitoring, visited website logs, user time, app time, clipboard, file transfer, chat, folder, image, internet, outlook, keystrokes and information about internet usage will help organizations in getting information from the employees’ connected systems. This software also helps the employer to know the productivity of employees and improve the business growth aspects.