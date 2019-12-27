UNISOC Launches all New AIoT Solution V5663

5G is bringing AIoT onto the fast lane and turning it into the core driver to the Internet of Everything. However, AIoT is more than a “Lego-like” combination of AI and IoT; rather, it is more about the in-depth fusion of AI with IoT connectivity technologies under the context of application scenarios and customization. Now AIoT faces three challenges:

Fragmentation: The Internet of Everything has created a variety of application scenarios and products; nevertheless, as a typical long tail market, AIoT is facing highly fragmented requirements, due to the restricted volume in each single market segment – diversified but small in size. In turn, those diversified requirements have resulted in fragmented technologies, including a highly distributed series of connectivity technologies, safety technologies, chips, solutions and operating systems.

Performance: With an increasing number of products and applications implemented, consumers now demand better user experience, which requires stronger capacities from AIoT platforms. In addition to higher AI computing power, intelligent endpoints have to be capable of handling different scenarios and edge computing.

Security: The combination of AI and IoT is adding extra complexity to security requirements. From chips and sensors, to hardware interfaces and software platforms, system level security challenges are everywhere. AIoT endpoints are not only challenged by the cloud-/channel/device-side security requirements, but also the security concerns of AI algorithms.

UNISOC recently introduced new AIoT products, where the company officially announced IVY V5663 – a high-performance secure AIoT solution. With five outstanding features, including industry-leading technologies, powerful computing capability, security and reliability, rich sets of features, and ease of application development, IVY V5663 can be used extensively in diversified scenarios, such as smart home, healthcare, childhood education, aesthetic health care, warehousing and logistics. In order to enable the AIoT value chain, UNISOC has built an open and innovative development platform AILIGO to help developers better align technologies with scenarios, as well as improving the time-to-market for smart endpoints.